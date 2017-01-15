Prescott wrestlers have another strong tournament showing

LADYSMITH - The Prescott High School Wrestling team had another strong showing at a weekend tournament.
On Saturday the Cardinals placed fourth out of 24 schools competing in the Ladysmith Invitational, amassing over 300 team points.
Ty Sanford won his weight class again. The Cardinal junior edged Mike Griffey of Reedsville 6-4 in overtime in the finals at 195 pounds.
PHS' Ethan Tulip at 106 and Matt McNurlin at 170 both finished second and the Cards' had many other place winners as well.
