Prescott Bait used by anglers nationwide

Literally.
Right in Tim Mathiesen’s garage here in Prescott is nationwide headquarters of the Prescott Bait Company, an online sales service (http://www.prescottbaitcompany.com) of custom poured fishing baits which began in 2014 and sells baits through the orders it receives on its website. It’s one of many small bait companies across the country which produces for the U.S. market.
|Some samples of products for the Prescott Bait Company. Fishermen across the country have used baits and lures made by Prescott Bait. Photo