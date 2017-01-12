Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Prescott Bait used by anglers nationwide

When it comes to the baits and lures fishermen use, there are two types: those made in China those made right here at home.

Literally.

Right in Tim Mathiesen’s garage here in Prescott is nationwide headquarters of the Prescott Bait Company, an online sales service (http://www.prescottbaitcompany.com) of custom poured fishing baits which began in 2014 and sells baits through the orders it receives on its website. It’s one of many small bait companies across the country which produces for the U.S. market.

Some samples of products for the Prescott Bait Company. Fishermen across the country have used baits and lures made by Prescott Bait. Photo
