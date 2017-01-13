Prescott area accidents Thursday cause injury, fatality

Two accidents in the Prescott area Thursday, Jan. 12 caused injuries and a fatality.
An Ellsworth man was killed in a snowmobile accident which took place on Dexter St. and Hwy. 10 near the new Prescott High School. The accident was reported at 8:29 p.m. Ronald Kirchner, 47, was reportedly trying to cross Hwy. 10 on his Polaris 440 sled when it collided with a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Dustin Paulson, 35, also of Ellsworth. The Trailblazer was reportedly eastbound on Hwy. 10. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pierce County Medical Examiner. Neither Paulson or Tonya Lyons, 40, Ellsworth were injured. On the scene were the Prescott Police, Prescott Fire, Pierce County Sheriff's, DNR wardens Department and River Falls Ambulance - Prescott Station.
Earlier in the evening, around 5:43 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported on Hwy. 35 near 945th St. in Diamond Bluff Township. Shirley Place, 73, Hager City, was traveling northbound on Hwy. 35 when she reportedly slowed her 2014 Ford Edge to avoid hitting a deer. The vehicle then struck by a 2005 Dodge Durango driven by Matthew Sackreiter, 20, Plainview, Minn. Both Place and her passenger Betty Tastad, 78, also of Hager City, were injured and taken from the scene by Red Wing EMS to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing. Ellsworth Fire and Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies were also on hand. Sackreiter was not injured in the accident.