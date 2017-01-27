PHS wins 40th straight MBC contest

The No. 7 ranked Prescott High School Boys' Basketball Team won its 40th straight Middle Border Conference contest Thursday evening as they routed Amery at home 89-56.
Owen Hamilton led Prescott in scoring with 25 points and teammate Peter Brookshaw finished with a season-best 24 points. Eleven players scored at least a point for the Cardinals.
PHS improves to 14-2 overall and 9-0 in the MBC. They take on No. 1 ranked Minnehaha, Minn. Academy Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in the Border Battle Classic at Apple Valley, Minn. High School.