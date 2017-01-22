Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Sunday, January 22, 2017

PHS sporting results from Saturday

All three Prescott High School winter sports teams were in action Saturday.

The Cardinal wrestling team placed fifth in the 16-team Arcadia Raider Challenge. Dillon Kimmen won first place at 220 pounds defeating top-ranked Dakota Daffinson of Melrose-Mindoro/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in the championship match. Ty Sanford at 195 and Matt McNurlin at 170 both placed second.

Both Prescott basketball teams were at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau taking part in a doubleheader of hoops.

The PHS boys' team lost a close contest 72-70 to the Red Hawks for only their second loss this season. Despite the defeat, Prescott's Owen Hamilton scored his 1,000th point in a 38-point, 18 rebound effort.

The Prescott girls team lost 71-38 in the second game of the doubleheader. PHS played competitively in the first half, trailing 35-27 at halftime before being outscored 36-9 in the second half. The Cardinal's record is now 5-10 overall.


Posted by at

Blog Archive