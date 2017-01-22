PHS sporting results from Saturday

All three Prescott High School winter sports teams were in action Saturday.
The Cardinal wrestling team placed fifth in the 16-team Arcadia Raider Challenge. Dillon Kimmen won first place at 220 pounds defeating top-ranked Dakota Daffinson of Melrose-Mindoro/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in the championship match. Ty Sanford at 195 and Matt McNurlin at 170 both placed second.
Both Prescott basketball teams were at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau taking part in a doubleheader of hoops.
The PHS boys' team lost a close contest 72-70 to the Red Hawks for only their second loss this season. Despite the defeat, Prescott's Owen Hamilton scored his 1,000th point in a 38-point, 18 rebound effort.
The Prescott girls team lost 71-38 in the second game of the doubleheader. PHS played competitively in the first half, trailing 35-27 at halftime before being outscored 36-9 in the second half. The Cardinal's record is now 5-10 overall.