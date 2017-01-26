PHS looking for new track, volleyball coaches

Tulip had been head coach since 2010. She’s been one of the most successful coaches’ in the program’s history as she coached three conference championship teams in 2012, 2014 and 2015. The Cardinals won over 20 Middle Border Conference matches in a row from 2013-2016. Prescott’s 2015 squad went 43-7 overall and lost a heartbreaking 3-2 regional final match to eventual sectional champion Altoona. She’s also coached two NCAA Division II collegiate volleyball players in Lily Weiser, who plays for Minnesota State-Moorhead, and Bekah Miller, who will play at St. Cloud State next fall.
Prescott had several winning seasons under Tulip, including a 19-16 mark this past season, 4-3 in the MBC.
The school district made the announcement that it was looking for a new head varsity volleyball coach on its Facebook page last week Thursday, Jan. 19. The district is also looking for the upcoming spring sports season. Prescott needs a head boys’ track and field coach for high school, along with an assistant coach, and a middle school track coach. Persons interested should contact Athletic Director Kyle Igou at (715) 262-5389 or by writing a letter of interest, including both a resume and references, address it to AD Igou at Prescott High School, 1010 Dexter Ave., Prescott , WI. 54021.