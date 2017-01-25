PHS girls hoops defeats Baldwin-Woodville

BALDWIN - The Prescott High School Girls' Basketball Team won its fifth road game of the season Tuesday evening beating Baldwin-Woodville 42-34.
The Cardinals took a 24-12 lead at halftime and held onto it with their defense in the second half.
PHS also snapped a three-game losing streak and is now 6-10 overall and 4-6 in the Middle Border Conference. The Cards have matched their win total from last season (6-17 overall) and will look to exceed it on Friday when they host Osceola. Tip time is at 7:15 p.m.