PHS girls basketball team gets first win in new gymnasium

The Cardinals had a sizeable 41-26 lead at haftime and led 52-39 with six minutes to play when Ellsworth rallied to tie the score at 53-53 with a little over a minute left in the second half. But key free-throws by Allie Murphy and a lay-up by Katelyn Miller broke the tie in the Cardinals' favor.
PHS improves to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the Middle Border Conference. The Cards' next contest is Tuesday, Jan. 10 vs. St. Croix Central at home.
|Heather Furlong puts up a shot against Ellsworth.