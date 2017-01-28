PHS girls basketball squad wins second straight contest

PHS held a 39-32 lead late in regulation but four straight turnovers helped the Chieftains tie the score and send the game into an extra session. But there PHS gained the edge thanks to a three-point play by Katelyn Miller and key made free-throws by Sammi Zuehlsdorf and Allie Murphy.
The Cardinals improve to 7-10 overall and 5-6 in the MBC. Read more on this game and the Redbirds successful week of play in next week's print edition of the Prescott Journal, on newsstands and in town Wednesday.
|Prescott's Katelyn Miller shoots over an Osceola defender.