Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Saturday, January 28, 2017

PHS girls basketball squad wins second straight contest

The Prescott High School Girls Basketball Team won its second straight game in a week, 48-44 over Middle Border Conference rival Osceola in overtime Friday evening.

PHS held a 39-32 lead late in regulation but four straight turnovers helped the Chieftains tie the score and send the game into an extra session. But there PHS gained the edge thanks to a three-point play by Katelyn Miller and key made free-throws by Sammi Zuehlsdorf and Allie Murphy.

The Cardinals improve to 7-10 overall and 5-6 in the MBC. Read more on this game and the Redbirds successful week of play in next week's print edition of the Prescott Journal, on newsstands and in town Wednesday.

Prescott's Katelyn Miller shoots over an Osceola defender.

Posted by at

Blog Archive