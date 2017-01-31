Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

PHS Dance Team state bound again

The Prescott High School Dance Team will look to defend a title and gain one at this Saturday’s Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches (WACPC) State Meet at the LaCrosse Center.
PHS will try to defend in Division 2 Jazz title it won a year ago and improve upon the fourth place finish in Division 4 Pom it received.

So far so good this season as Prescott has finished first in both categories in every meet it’s been in, including last week Saturday, Jan. 28 in the WACPC Western Regional Meet held at New Richmond High School.

In D4 Pom Prescott placed first along with four other state qualifiers in order of points scored by the judges: West Salem, Adams-Friendship, St. Croix Central and Ellsworth. In D2 Jazz, PHS was also first followed by Onalaska, La Crosse Aquinas, Merrill, Stevens Point Pacelli and West Salem.

Read the rest of the story in the print edition of the Prescott Journal, on newsstands and in town Wednesday.

The Prescott High School Dance Team performs its jazz routine during the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches (WACPC) Western Regional at New Richmond High School last week Saturday, Jan. 28.  The team finished first in this event and in Pom to return again to the state meet.

