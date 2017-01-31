PHS Dance Team state bound again

PHS will try to defend in Division 2 Jazz title it won a year ago and improve upon the fourth place finish in Division 4 Pom it received.
So far so good this season as Prescott has finished first in both categories in every meet it’s been in, including last week Saturday, Jan. 28 in the WACPC Western Regional Meet held at New Richmond High School.
In D4 Pom Prescott placed first along with four other state qualifiers in order of points scored by the judges: West Salem, Adams-Friendship, St. Croix Central and Ellsworth. In D2 Jazz, PHS was also first followed by Onalaska, La Crosse Aquinas, Merrill, Stevens Point Pacelli and West Salem.
