PHS boys' hoops win 38th straight MBC contest

HAMMOND - The No. 5 ranked Prescott High School Boys' Basketball Team defeated St. Croix Central 73-62 Tuesday evening, Jan. 14 to win its 38th straight Middle Border Conference contest.
The Cardinals are 12-1 overall and 7-0 in the MBC after the first go-around of league play this season.
PHS 7-0 center Owen Hamilton outdid himself again as he scored a season-best 38 points to go with a whopping 22 rebounds. The Cards' also got 15 points from Luke Murphy.
Prescott will be back at home Friday hosting Amery.