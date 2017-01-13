Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Friday, January 13, 2017

PHS boys' basketball, wrestling teams have successful outings Thursday

The Prescott High School Boys' Basketball Team won its 37th straight Middle Border Conference contests Thursday evening with a 76-59 defeat of Ellsworth at Prescott.

The win improves the Cardinals' record to 10-1 overall and 6-0 in the MBC. PHS hosts a non-conference contest with River Falls this evening.

Meanwhile in Baldwin, the Prescott wrestling team upended Baldwin-Woodville in an MBC dual meet 39-34. The Cards came back from a 34-15 deficit by winning the last four matches by pin or forfeit. PHS improves to 2-3 in the MBC and wrestles at the Ladysmith Invitational this Saturday.

The Prescott High School Girls Basketball Team was also in action Thursday in a non-conference game at St. Croix Falls. The Cards' lost 54-43 to drop to 4-7 overall. Prescott is at New Richmond this evening.


