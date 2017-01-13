PHS boys' basketball, wrestling teams have successful outings Thursday

The Prescott High School Boys' Basketball Team won its 37th straight Middle Border Conference contests Thursday evening with a 76-59 defeat of Ellsworth at Prescott.
The win improves the Cardinals' record to 10-1 overall and 6-0 in the MBC. PHS hosts a non-conference contest with River Falls this evening.
Meanwhile in Baldwin, the Prescott wrestling team upended Baldwin-Woodville in an MBC dual meet 39-34. The Cards came back from a 34-15 deficit by winning the last four matches by pin or forfeit. PHS improves to 2-3 in the MBC and wrestles at the Ladysmith Invitational this Saturday.
The Prescott High School Girls Basketball Team was also in action Thursday in a non-conference game at St. Croix Falls. The Cards' lost 54-43 to drop to 4-7 overall. Prescott is at New Richmond this evening.