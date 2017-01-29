Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Sunday, January 29, 2017

PHS boys' basketball team drops contest in Border Battle Classic

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. - The Prescott High School Boys' Basketball team made an inspired comeback from a 25-point first half deficit against Minnehaha, Minn. Academy but were unable to close for a win in the Border Battle Classic played early Saturday afternoon at Apple Valley High School. Prescott lost

PHS fell behind by 20-plus points in the first half but cut that deficit to as low as five late in the second half. The Cardinals got 27 points from 7-1 senior center and D-I signee Owen Hamilton along with three-point baskets from guards Nick Simon, Luke Murphy, Joe Roosen, Brian Tayson and Pete Brookshaw during their comeback.

But key plays by Minnehaha's top-ranked freshman prospect, 6-2 guard Jalen Suggs, preserved the Red Hawks lead. PHS drops to 14-3 overall.

Read more on this game and on the Cards' week in basketball in next week's print edition of the Prescott Journal, on newsstands and in town Wednesday.

Prescott's Nick Simon squares up to take a three-pointer against Minnehaha, Minn. Aacdemy at Apple Valley High School

