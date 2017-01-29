PHS boys' basketball team drops contest in Border Battle Classic

PHS fell behind by 20-plus points in the first half but cut that deficit to as low as five late in the second half. The Cardinals got 27 points from 7-1 senior center and D-I signee Owen Hamilton along with three-point baskets from guards Nick Simon, Luke Murphy, Joe Roosen, Brian Tayson and Pete Brookshaw during their comeback.
But key plays by Minnehaha's top-ranked freshman prospect, 6-2 guard Jalen Suggs, preserved the Red Hawks lead. PHS drops to 14-3 overall.
Read more on this game and on the Cards' week in basketball in next week's print edition of the Prescott Journal, on newsstands and in town Wednesday.
|Prescott's Nick Simon squares up to take a three-pointer against Minnehaha, Minn. Aacdemy at Apple Valley High School