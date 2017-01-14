PHS basketball teams win Friday evening

Both Prescott High School basketball teams were winners in games played Friday evening.
At Prescott, the Cardinal boys' hoops squad, playing their fifth game in a week, edged River Falls by a 53-51 score. The win improves No. 5 ranked PHS' record to 11-1 overall.
In New Richmond, the Prescott girls' basketball team walloped New Richmond by a 46-31 score. This broke a two-game losing streak for the Cardinal girls and avenged a home loss earlier in the season to the Tigers. Prescott is 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the Middle Border Conference. Prescott hosts River Falls Tuesday evening.