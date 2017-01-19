PACT looking to find acts for new Prescott Auditorium

Now that the Prescott Auditorium is a reality and getting rave reviews from those using it or attending a show there, the task now is to find acts and shows, concerts and plays, anything which can keep the Auditorium in usage and also bring in revenue.
“We need to see the auditorium being used,” Stephanie Drakulich, Chairperson of the Prescott Arts Commitment Team, said during the Thursday noon luncheon of the Prescott Kiwanis Club at the United Church of Christ back last week Jan. 12. “Our job is to provide those opportunities to use it and spread the word around the community and region about what a wonderful venue it is and a great place to hold a large event.”
The PACT mission is to “Support the arts in Prescott” and “Unveiling artistic opportunities in the school and community.” It was formed in 2014 at the time of the referendum for the new auditorium and since then it’s been to help fundraise for equipment to go with it.
|The interior of the new Prescott Auditorium