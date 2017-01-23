Oak Grove Township to have four competitive races in spring election

OAK GROVE TWP. – The Town of Oak Grove will have four competitive races for town government positions on the spring election ballot which will take place on April 4.
The races were set during the town caucus which took place last week Saturday, Jan. 21. The caucus was moved from its original date on Monday, Jan. 16 due to bad weather.
Running for Town Chairman is current Supervisor Jerry Kosin. He will be challenged by Thomas Thomaser. Running for the Supervisor 2 position will be Daniel Johnson and James Boles. The two candidates for Town Clerk are Lee Boles and Andria Hayday and the two candidates for Town Treasurer are Bill Riley and current incumbent Jeremy Boles.
