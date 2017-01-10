No. 5 Prescott High Boys' Basketball Team fourth straight contest

Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Prescott High Boys' Basketball Team fourth straight contest

The Prescott High School Boys' Basketball Team won its fourth straight game and third straight ballgame in four days 82-70 over Elk Mound Monday evening at Prescott High School.

Both Peter Brookshaw and Owen Hamilton scored 26 points each for the Cardinals. Also scoring in double figures for PHS were Luke Murphy with 12 points and Joe Roosen with 11.

Elk Mound, 6-3 overall, was led in scoring by Dane Lew, who led all scorers with 27 points.

Prescott led 40-27 lead at halftime and maintained a double-digit lead all through the second half, including as high as 18 points. The Mounders had led early at 11-9 in the first half until Brookshaw began hitting outside shots. He made four of the Cards' 10 three-pointers.

PHS improves to 8-1 overall and plays Highway 10 rival Ellsworth Thursday evening at home. Tip-time is at 7:15 p.m.

Prescott's Luke Murphy puts up a shot in between three Elk Mound defenders

