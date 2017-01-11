New senior gathering place in Prescott community ready to open

The Gathering Place is located in the current Malone Intermediate School building (the former high school) located on the lower level Room G5. Persons can go right from Door No. 5 facing the parking lot in between the building and Laney Field to the Gathering Place and its handicapped accessible.
The goals of the Gathering Place are to create a space for joint learning, fun, fellowship, support and service. It will also be place to promote volunteerism, intergeneration partnerships and a hub and link for programs and services to enhance the quality of life for seniors in the Prescott community.
