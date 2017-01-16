Minnesota State Fair Board Approves $8 Million in Capital Improvements for 2017, ticket prices up

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The Minnesota State Fairgrounds will get $8 million in improvements prior to the 2017 Great Minnesota Get-Together. The Minnesota State Fair’s board of managers on Sunday approved $4.6 million in capital work and $3.4 million in maintenance projects for the coming year.
Included is a
new elevator at the west side of the historic Grandstand, major
upgrades to the Swine Barn, two new information booths, new performance
space outside the Education Building, renovations to the interior of the
Creative Activities Building, scores of miscellaneous upkeep projects
across the fairgrounds and more than $3 million in improvements to the
State Fair’s utilities and transportation infrastructure. Additionally
for 2017, a portion of the interior retail space in the Upper Grandstand
will be transformed into “The Veranda,” a new shopping and dining
destination.
All projects are funded through State Fair operating
revenue and grants from the State Fair Foundation. The fair is
financially self-supporting and receives no government aid of any kind.
The
State Fair board met as part of the annual joint conventions of the
Minnesota State Agricultural Society, Minnesota Federation of County
Fairs and Midwest Showmen’s Association Jan. 12-15 at the Double Tree
Hotel in Bloomington.
The State Fair board also approved
admission prices for the 2017 fair, Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4.
Admission for adults 13-64 will be $14; children 5-12 and seniors 65 and
over will be admitted for $11; kids under 5 are admitted free. Advance
discount tickets for all ages are $11. The approved admission fees
represent a $1 increase in each category and will take effect Feb. 1.
State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer cited rising costs in fair
production, guest services and facilities upkeep for the increase.