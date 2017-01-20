Hicks reportedly agrees to plea deal, sentencing on April 10

ELLSWORTH - Clarence Michael Hicks, the 61 year old Kentucky man who helped to hide the body of Douglas Bailey, 51, Prescott, after he was killed by Rose Marie Kuehni, 46, Prescott, has reportedly agreed to a plea deal with the Pierce County District Attorney's office.
According to the case file, Hicks is to receive plea/sentencing hearing on April 10 at the Pierce County Courthouse in Ellsworth at 2 p.m.
Hicks was scheduled to go on trial in August for his role in hiding Bailey's body and personal items at the request of Kuehni, who was a friendly acquaintance of his. He did so he says without knowledge of the contents of the two containers he pushed down a ravine off a highway near his home in Kentucky. He did so just after Thanksgiving of 2015 and shortly after Kuehni had shot Bailey in their home in Prescott.
