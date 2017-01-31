Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

GRRTC presents comedy ‘This Must Be the Place’ for winter show 2017

OAK GROVE TWP. – The Great River Road Theater Company (GRRTC) is holding its winter dinner theater play the next two weekends at The Ridgetop on Hwy. 10.

This year’s play is “This Must Be the Place” written by Monk Ferris. The shows are on Friday Feb. 3, Saturday Feb. 4, and Sunday Feb. 5 this upcoming weekend and Friday Feb. 10, Saturday Feb. 11 and Sunday Feb. 12 next weekend.

The Friday and Saturday shows are dinner theater with meals served at 6 p.m. with the play beginning at 6:45 p.m. The Sunday shows are matinees with lunch served at noon and the performance beginning at 12:45 p.m.  The menu for the dinner includes baked chicken, jumbo shrimp, prime rib or barbeque ribs. It includes salad, potato, vegetables and dessert for $35 per person. The lunch menu is a hot sandwich, coleslaw, potatoes and dessert. The cost is $15 per person. The food is served by The Valley. To make reservations call (715) 425-1018. Special dietary accommodations are available on request.

The play, co-directed by Judy Johnson and Marie-Anne Deiss, is about a young artist wanting marry and everything that happens to prevent it, enough so he finds he loves someone else.  It’s a comedy farce which Johnson appreciates given the author.

The cast of the Great River Road Theater Company’s 2017 winter play “This Must Be the Place” (First row) Lori Arndt – Prescott; Janet Cleary – Prescott; Malachi Becker – Amery, Becky Denn – Prescott; (Second row) Judy Johnson – River Falls, Krista Christiansen – Prescott, James Kress-Rickett – Prescott, Jon Mielke – Prescott and Marie-Anne Deiss – River Falls. Not in picture: Alex DuBois and Scott Halverson. The play runs this weekend and next at The Ridgetop.
