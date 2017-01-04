Geister Ink reestablishes itself in new location

It would been so easy to throw in towel.
After all, as Kelly Geister pointed out, she could easily make double owning or being a part of a tattoo parlor somewhere in the Twin Cities metro.
But then she and her sister and fellow tattoo artists Kristina wouldn’t have the beautiful view of the lift-bridge and Mississippi River from the front window of the new Geister Ink location on 214 Front St. in Prescott. And Geister Ink wouldn’t be “Custom Tatz from River Ratz”.
“I love my hometown,” Geister said. “I grew up on the river and I always dreamed of having a shop near the river and when this property came available I wanted it.”
|Kelly Geister (standing) and her sister Kristina in the new location for Geister Ink