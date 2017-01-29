Congressman Kind Sponsors Bill to Stop the VA Hiring Freeze

Many VA Medical Centers across Wisconsin and Minnesota, including the Tomah VA, are in need of qualified health care professionals and the hiring freeze makes it harder to fill those positions.
“With one of most common complaints I hear from Wisconsin veterans and VA officials being a shortage of health care professionals, including nurses, psychiatrists, and dermatologists, our veterans can’t afford a hiring freeze at the VA. In order to ensure that Wisconsin veterans receive the care and services they have earned and deserve we must exempt the VA from President Trump’s Executive Order,” said Rep. Kind
The vast majority of VA jobs are located outside DC in hospitals, clinics, benefit offices, vet centers, and homeless vet programs. H.R. 696 would exempt the Department of Veterans Affairs from any employment hiring freeze.