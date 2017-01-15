Sunday, January 15, 2017
CDAC’s to discuss chronic wasting disease recommendations at special January meetings
MADISON -- County Deer Advisory Councils will hold special meetings in January for the specific purpose of discussing recommendations for responding to chronic wasting disease statewide and on a local level.
Pierce County’s CDAC will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 7-9 p.m. at Ellsworth High School at 323 Hillcrest St.
Each council will review information regarding CWD and discuss the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' 15-year Chronic Wasting Disease Response Plan. This plan guides the department's approach to addressing CWD in Wisconsin, and is currently under review by DNR, DATCP and the Conservation Congress along with a stakeholder-based CWD Response Plan review committee.
Each council will use current CWD data, preliminary recommendations from the review committee, and online public feedback to submit recommendations on action items in the plan. The response plan covers topics including CWD surveillance and monitoring, hunting season tools, captive cervid regulations, biosecurity and safety, research, and public involvement.
To help council members gather public feedback prior to the meetings, an on-line public input form survey is available on the CWD Response Plan review. Additional public comments will be accepted at each January CDAC meeting.
For CDAC meeting information, search keyword "CDAC" and select the link labeled "Find your county's January meeting location, date and start time." Meeting dates can also be found through the public meetings calendar - search keywords "County Deer Advisory Council."
Final CWD response plan recommendations will be presented to the Natural Resources Board in March 2017.