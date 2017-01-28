Catholic Schools Week at St. Joseph's in Prescott starts today

The annual observance of Catholic Schools Week starts the last Saturday in January and runs all week, which in 2017 is January 28-February 3. St. Joseph Parish School in Prescott will celebrate Catholic Schools Week with masses, Kindergarten Open House and Family Fun Night, and activities for students, families, parishioners, and the community at large.
Saturday, January 28th:
- Mass @ St. Joseph Catholic Parish – 4:00 p.m. Our school children will participate as lectors and cantors.
- Hawaiian Knights Gala - 6:00 p.m. - Everyone is invited to our annual school fundraiser! We will have a silent & live auction, DJ entertainment, and cash bar. Tickets may be purchased through the school office for $30 and include admission, food, & entertainment. Proceeds from the Gala event go to support a library redesign, teacher grants, and computer lab updates.
Sunday, January 29th:
- Mass @ St. Joseph Catholic Parish – 8:00 a.m. & 10:00 a.m. Our school children will participate as lectors, cantors, and as the choir during the 10:00 mass. Please sign up for lectoring on SignUp.com.
Monday, January 30th: Theme – St. Joseph Parish School is a Community of Faith, Knowledge, and Service to our
students. Dress – Class Cheer Theme
- Classroom CSW Cheers @ 8:15 a.m. in the gymnasium– Parents, parishioners, & the community welcome
- Ice Cream Sundaes served @ lunch
- CLIMB Theatre Presents Obie Tucker Takes Control @ 1:00 p.m in the gymnasium. - Parents, parishioners, & the community welcome
Tuesday, January 31st: Theme – St. Joseph Parish School is a Community of Faith, Knowledge, and Service with our
families. Dress – PJ Day
- Books & Breakfast – 7:30-8:00 a.m. Come and have breakfast and read books together as a family! Students in grades 4K-6 and their parents in are invited.
- St. Joseph School Spelling Bee @ 9:45 a.m. in the gymnasium – Parents, parishioners, and the community welcome
- K & 4K service activity: mentor St. Joseph 4K students
Wednesday, February 1st: Theme – St. Joseph Parish School brings Faith, Knowledge, and Service to the Prescott
Community Dress – School Pride – Uniforms
- Mass @ 8:15 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish Church – Parents, parishioners, and the community welcome
- Community members are invited to visit and tour our school. Come for a tour, get all your questions answered, or see if St. Joseph Parish School is the right place for your child. If you’d like to come for lunch, please RSVP to our school office by Thursday, January 26th. Lunch is served from 10:50-11:30 a.m. and is $3.80 for adults. You can call at 715-262-5912 or email school.office@stjosephprescott.com .
- 4th, 5th, & 6th grade service activity: sing-along & gathering at Prescott Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Thursday, February 2nd: Theme – St. Joseph Parish School Staff & Volunteers are a community of Faith, Knowledge, and
service. Dress – Topsy-Turvy Thursday
- Staff & Volunteer Luncheon @ 10:50 a.m. – All St. Joseph Parish & School Staff and school volunteers welcome
- Quiz Bowl Competition @ 1:00 p.m. in the gymnasium – Parents, parishioners, and the community welcome
Friday, February 3rd: Theme – St. Joseph Parish School is a Community of Faith, Knowledge, and Service to the World
Dress – Support Your Team!
- Fun Friday classes from 12:45-3:00 p.m.
- Family Fun Night @6-8:30 p.m. in the gymnasium - Parents, parishioners, and the community welcome to play together. Parents are required to stay to play with and supervise their children. We will have inflatable bouncy houses to add to the fun of this family night!
- Kindergarten Open House 6:00-8:30 p.m. – All 2017-2018 Kindergarten parents and children are invited to explore and learn about the Kindergarten experience and a Christian education at St. Joseph Parish School. Meet with Mrs. Ironside and Principal. Meshak for fun and information from 6:00-7:30 and play together at our Family Fun Night event from 7:30-8:30.
