Accident in Oak Grove Twp. injures driver

OAK GROVE TWP. -Pierce County Sheriff’s personnel responded to a one vehicle crash near 1180th Street on Highway 35 in Oak Grove Township on Jan. 2 at 8:45 p.m..
Riise Gundersen, 26 of Falcon Heights, Minn. was operating her 1998 Subaru Legacy northbound on Hwy. 35 when she reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The Legacy entered the south ditch and rolled over before coming to rest.
Gundersen was transported by River Falls Area Ambulance - Prescott Station to Regina Hospital in Hastings, Minn. with undetermined injuries.
Responding to the scene were the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and River Falls Area Ambulance - Prescott Station. The accident remains under investigation.