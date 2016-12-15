WisDOT warns about weekend travel in harsh winter conditions

MADISON - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) would like to remind motorists to be cautious if traveling in what could be hazardous conditions.
A potential
winter storm may also impact much of Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday
with areas seeing 6 inches or more of snowfall. High winds and drifting snow are expected to make driving
very difficult this weekend.
With low temperatures and high winds, there is high potential for black
ice, which is almost invisible to the naked eye and is frequently
mistaken for a wet or newly paved road. Motorist should watch out for:
* Pavement that looks dark, wet or like new asphalt.
* Low-lying areas that may have standing water or run off from nearby melting snow banks or puddles.
* Bridges and Underpasses.
* Any road areas which are shaded from the sun.
Motorists are encouraged to check National Weather Service forecasts at www.weather.gov<http://www.weather.gov/>
and utilize 511 Wisconsin, the state's 24/7/365 travel information
service, to view winter road conditions and receive up-to-date travel
information prior to travel. This information, along with live traffic
cameras and traffic alerts, can be accessed on the 511 Wisconsin system,
which includes a free smartphone app, @511WI on Twitter, visiting www.511wi.gov<http://www.511wi.gov> or calling 5-1-1. Always putting safety first, never access 511 information while driving.
For areas of the state being impacted, WisDOT advises against travel
this weekend, unless absolutely necessary. If traveling, please use the
following tips:
* Clear snow and ice from all windows and lights before driving.
* Go slow. Remember the posted speed limits are for dry pavement.
* Leave plenty of room for stopping.
* Leave room for maintenance vehicles and plows.
* Use brakes carefully. Brake early. Brake correctly.
* Watch for slippery bridge decks, even when the rest of the pavement is in good condition.
* Don't get overconfident in your 4x4 vehicle.
* Don't use your cruise control in wintry conditions.