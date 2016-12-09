Winter storm to impact travel across state this weekend

MADISON - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) would like to remind motorists to be cautious if traveling in what could be hazardous conditions. High winds and drifting snow are expected to make driving very difficult this weekend.
The National Weather Service is reporting a strong winter storm to begin
late Saturday afternoon in southwest Wisconsin and Saturday evening in
southeast Wisconsin. Snow will likely continue through Sunday night and
end late Sunday night or Monday morning. Areas could see 5 to 9 inches,
with the highest amounts across far southern Wisconsin. Snow removal
resources are engaged in impacted regions, as roads are being
pre-treated. However, with a forecasted snowfall rate of one to two
inches per hour, road conditions may be hazardous.
Motorists are encouraged to check National Weather Service forecasts at www.weather.gov<http://www.weather.gov/>
and utilize 511 Wisconsin, the state's 24/7/365 travel information
service, to view winter road conditions and receive up-to-date travel
information prior to travel. This information, along with live traffic
cameras and traffic alerts, can be accessed on the 511 Wisconsin system,
which includes a free smartphone app, @511WI on Twitter, visiting www.511wi.gov<http://www.511wi.gov> or calling 5-1-1. Always putting safety first, never access 511 information while driving.
For areas of the state being impacted, WisDOT advises against travel on
Tuesday, unless absolutely necessary. If traveling, please use the
following tips:
* Clear snow and ice from all windows and lights before driving.
* Go slow. Remember the posted speed limits are for dry pavement.
* Leave plenty of room for stopping.
* Leave room for maintenance vehicles and plows.
* Use brakes carefully. Brake early. Brake correctly.
* Watch for slippery bridge decks, even when the rest of the pavement is in good condition.
* Don't get overconfident in your 4x4 vehicle.
* Don't use your cruise control in wintry conditions.