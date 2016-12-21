Snowmobile trails opening in Pierce County tomorrow

Snowmobile trails in Pierce County will be opening tomorrow for use according to the Pierce County Snowmobile Trail hotline.
The trails will open at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 22. The hotline number is (715) 639-6311.
Local snowmobile clubs have been recently grooming their portions of the trail network in Pierce County along with fixing potential hazards and making sure trails are staked and signed. Recent heavy snow and cold temperatures have also helped to make the trail system usable.
For more information go to the Pierce County Snowmobile Council website at http://piercecountysnow.com/