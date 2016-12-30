Sanford, McNurlin, wrestle in semifinals today at Northern Badger

Sanford, still undefeated at 13-0 this season, pinned Flambeau's Krishon Williams in 2:35 in the 195-pound quarterfinal last night while McNurlin edged Kyle Sorenson of Hayward/Northwood 7-5 in overtime at 170. If they both win they will compete in the finals later this afternoon starting at 4:30 p.m.
Three other Cardinal wrestlers will compete in the consolation rounds to determine their placing 5th-9th: Ethan Tulip at 106, Joe Schulte at 182 and Dillon Kimmen at 220. The other five members of the team entered into the tournament were eliminated yesterday in the consolation rounds.
PHS is currently third in the Division 2 team standings with 93 points, one its best first-day showings in the tournament in years.
|Prescott's Matt McNurlin looks to tie up with Unity's Jeff Kobs during a second-round match at the Northern Badger Tournament Thursday in River Falls