Prescott City Council approves over $16,000 in funds for Prescott PD

The Prescott City Council unanimously approved by a 6-0 vote a measure to grant $16,200 from the city budget’s contingency fund to the Prescott Police Department to make various repairs at their office on Pine St. and order computer software. The measure was done during the council’s meeting on Monday, Dec. 12.
Prescott PD Secretary Erin Most said leaks caused by a faulty heat exchanger on a furnace in the office caused significant water damage which requires replacing carpet and walls in the building along with work stations which have water damage and mold in them.
The furnace was replaced this week Monday and by putting in new works stations, Most said the department will make more efficient use of space in their building.
“We can set it to where our fulltime officers can have the desk and work stations they can plug their laptop computers into and have separate phone lines as well.” Most said.
She also said the department wanted to purchase new computer software which allows officers on patrol to have access to deeper file information to be able to write reports on their computers in their squad cars. Alderman Bill Dravis said such software is being used by law enforcement personnel in River Falls, Spring Valley and Ellsworth.
