Monday, December 5, 2016

Prescott boys' basketball team hangs on to beat McDonell 53-52

MENOMONIE - The Prescott High School Boys' Basketball Team edged defending state champion Chippewa Falls McDonell 53-52 in the Northwest Tip-Off Classic last Saturday, Dec. 3 at UW-Stout's Johnson Fieldhouse.

PHS senior center Owen Hamilton block a lay-up attempt at the buzzer to preserve's PHS's one-point lead. He also led the Cardinals, 2-0 overall, in scoring with 17 points.

Also scoring in double figures for Prescott were Luke Murphy and Nick Simon with 13 points each.

PHS is off until Friday when they play at Amery.For more on the Prescott boys' basketball team, read this week's Prescott Journal, on newsstands and in-town on Wednesday.

Prescott's Joe Roosen tries to split through two McDonell defenders on his way to the basket in UW-Stout's Johnson Fieldhouse last Saturday.

