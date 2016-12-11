Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Sunday, December 11, 2016

PHS's Sanford wins second straight tournament title

EAU CLAIRE - Prescott High School wrestler Ty Sanford won his second straight tournament title at 195 pounds, taking first in the Eau Claire North Husky Invitational Saturday.

Sanford won in overtime 3-1 over Zumbrota-Mazeppa's, Minn. Jacob Bennett. The Cardinal junior is a perfect 9-0 on the season so far. He won first at the Ellsworth Invitational the week before.

Six out of the eight wrestlers the Cardinals entered placed in the meet. Dillon Kimmen also made the finals but took second. He has a 7-2 overall record.

Read more on the Prescott wrestling team in this week's print edition of the Prescott Journal, on newsstands and in town Wednesday.

Prescott's Matt McNurlin with an arm lock on Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Hayden Voxland in a 170-pound quarterfinal matchat the Eau Claire North Invite

Prescott's Dillon Kimmen applies the crossface to De Pere's Seth Mitchell in a 220-pound quarterfinal match.




Posted by at

Blog Archive