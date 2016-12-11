PHS's Sanford wins second straight tournament title

Sanford won in overtime 3-1 over Zumbrota-Mazeppa's, Minn. Jacob Bennett. The Cardinal junior is a perfect 9-0 on the season so far. He won first at the Ellsworth Invitational the week before.
Six out of the eight wrestlers the Cardinals entered placed in the meet. Dillon Kimmen also made the finals but took second. He has a 7-2 overall record.
|Prescott's Matt McNurlin with an arm lock on Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Hayden Voxland in a 170-pound quarterfinal matchat the Eau Claire North Invite
|Prescott's Dillon Kimmen applies the crossface to De Pere's Seth Mitchell in a 220-pound quarterfinal match.