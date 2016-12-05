PHS wrestling team has seven place winners at Ellsworth Invitational

Junior Ty Sanford placed first at 195 pounds while senior Dillon Kimmen finished second at 220 and fellow senior captain Matthew McNurlin placed fifth at 170 pounds.
As a team PHS finished eighth in the 12-team field. The Cardinals are back in action Thursday, Dec. 8 in its first home dual meet at the new PHS gymnasium against Somerset.
Read more on the Prescott Wrestling team in this week's Prescott Journal, on newsstands in in town Wednesday.
|Prescott's Matthew McNurlin with front headlock on Eau Claire North's Chase Van Ryan