PHS wrestlers rally to defeat New Richmond

Prescott won the last five matches in a row, four by pinfall, to reverse the deficit. Getting those wins were freshman Joe Schulte at 195 pounds, junior Ty Sanford at 220; senior Dillon Kimmen at heavyweight; freshman Ryan Pederson at 106 and junior Ethan Tulip at 113. The dual meet began at 120 pounds.
PHS is 1-2 overall and in the Middle Border Conference. The Cardinals wrestle again in the Northern Badger Tournament Dec. 29-30.
|Prescott High wrestler Blake Artherton bears down on New Richmond's Christian Moeller during their 132-pound match at Thursday's night's dual meet in Prescott.