Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Friday, December 16, 2016

PHS wrestlers rally to defeat New Richmond

The Prescott High School Wrestling Team came back from a 30-16 deficit against New Richmond Thursday evening and won 43-30 for the team's first dual meet win of the season and the first win for new head coach Jordan Poirier.

Prescott won the last five matches in a row, four by pinfall, to reverse the deficit. Getting those wins were freshman Joe Schulte at 195 pounds, junior Ty Sanford at 220; senior Dillon Kimmen at heavyweight; freshman Ryan Pederson at 106 and junior Ethan Tulip at 113. The dual meet began at 120 pounds.

PHS is 1-2 overall and in the Middle Border Conference. The Cardinals wrestle again in the Northern Badger Tournament Dec. 29-30.

Read more about the Cardinal grapplers' dramatic comeback in next week's Prescott Journal, on newsstands and in town on Wednesday.

Prescott High wrestler Blake Artherton bears down on New Richmond's Christian Moeller during their 132-pound match at Thursday's night's dual meet in Prescott.
Posted by at

Blog Archive