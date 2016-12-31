Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Saturday, December 31, 2016

PHS hoopsters rally to beat Hastings

HASTINGS, Minn. - The Prescott High School Boys' Basketball Team rallied from a 49-39 halftime deficit to beat Hastings in their own Holiday Classic Friday evening by an 87-75 score.

PHS senior 7-0 center Owen Hamilton scored a career-high 37 points. Teammate Luke Murphy had 17 points and Nick Simon hit four key three-point shots.

Prescott's record is 6-1 overall. For more on the Cardinals' play in the Hastings Holiday Classic, read next week's print edition of the Prescott Journal, on newsstands and in town next Wednesday.

