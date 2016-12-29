PHS Boys' Hoops, Wrestling in action Dec. 29-30

Both the Prescott High School boys' basketball and wrestling teams will be in action in Holiday tournaments today and tomorrow, Dec. 29-30, just before New Year's.
The Cardinal boys' basketball team will compete in the Hastings, Minn. Holiday Classic at Hastings High School. PHS will take on Farmington, Minn. this evening at 5 p.m. The winner plays at 7 p.m. tomorrow vs. either Hastings or Irondale, Minn. or at 5 p.m. in the third-place game.
Prescott's wrestling team competes in the Northern Badger Tournament at River Falls High School. Both days' sessions begin at 10 a.m. and run all day with the finals tomorrow night.