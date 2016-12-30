PHS boys' basketball team takes first loss

HASTINGS, Minn. - The Prescott High School Boys' Basketball team not only first its first game of the season Thursday but took one of its worst losses in many years if not program history as they were crushed by Farmington, Minn. 85-53 in the semifinals of the Hastings Holiday Classic.
The Tigers shot lights out for the entire game led by Sam Wilson's 26 points. Farmington led 20-7 early on and 46-30 at halftime and kept up their good shooting and defense throughout the second half.
Owen Hamilton had 16 points to lead PHS in scoring while Luke Murphy finished with 13 points.
Prescott faces the host school Hastings in the third-place game tonight at 5 p.m. The Raiders lost to Irondale, Minn. in the other semifinal game.