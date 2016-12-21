Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

PHS boys' basketball team downs Osceola 67-52

After trailing by eight points at 21-13 in the first half, the Prescott High School Boys' Basketball team outscored Osceola 18-5 in the last 10 minutes before halftime and controlled the second half for a 67-52 win over the Chieftains Tuesday evening in Prescott.

The Cardinals won their first game in their new home gymnasium and won their 35th straight Middle Border Conference contest. PHS is 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the Middle Border Conference.

Prescott had three players in double figures scoring led by Owen Hamilton's 21 points, Luke Murphy's 19 and freshman Parker Nielsen's 10 points, all coming in the second half.

Prescott is off until the Hastings, Minn. Holiday Classic where they will take on Farmington, Minn. on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 5 p.m.

Prescott's Luke Murphy puts up a three-point shot vs. Osceola. Murphy had 19 points to lead the Cardinals to victory

Posted by at

Blog Archive