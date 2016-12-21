PHS boys' basketball team downs Osceola 67-52

The Cardinals won their first game in their new home gymnasium and won their 35th straight Middle Border Conference contest. PHS is 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the Middle Border Conference.
Prescott had three players in double figures scoring led by Owen Hamilton's 21 points, Luke Murphy's 19 and freshman Parker Nielsen's 10 points, all coming in the second half.
Prescott is off until the Hastings, Minn. Holiday Classic where they will take on Farmington, Minn. on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 5 p.m.
|Prescott's Luke Murphy puts up a three-point shot vs. Osceola. Murphy had 19 points to lead the Cardinals to victory