Tuesday, December 20, 2016

PHS Boys Basketball home opener tonight vs. Osceola

The Prescott High School Boys Basketball team will finally get to play its first contest in the new PHS gymnasium this evening.

The undefeated Cardinals (4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Middle Border Conference) were supposed to have this game last week Friday but a snowstorm waylaid those plans. Now PHS will take on Osceola tonight with the tip-off at 7:15 p.m.

Osceola is also undefeated in the MBC at 3-0 and the Chieftains are 3-1 overall. Junior 6-5 wing Haakon Carlson leads Osceola in scoring with 20 points per game and averages seven rebounds per game. Senior 6-3 forward Joe Swanson scores 11 ppg. and grabs eight rebounds per game. Their only loss this season was to Barron 58-52.

PHS doesn't play again until after Christmas. Prescott will take on Farmington, Minn. in the Hastings, Minn. Holiday Classic on Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. the winning faces either Hastings or Irondale, Minn. on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. in  the championship game.


