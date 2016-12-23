New leadership to be determined in next year's elections in Oak Grove Township

OAK GROVE TWP. - The caucus date for Oak Grove Township has been set for Jan. 16 at p,m. before the regular town board meeting to determine candidates for the spring election ballot in April.
The caucus will decide upon candidates for the open Chairman and Town Clerk positions as incumbents Sarah Palodichuk and Dan Reis announced they will be stepping down at the end of their terms in 2017.
Also up for election next year are the town board seats held by incumbents Gary Huppert and Jerry Kosin.
