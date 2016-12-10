Mixed results for PHS athletics teams in recent contests, boys hoops improves to 3-0

Owen Hamilton led PHS in scoring with 24 points while teammate Nick Simon scored 14 points.
PHS led for the entire and by as much as 20 points. The Cardinals play at Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday.
PHS's girls basketball team fell to Hastings, Minn. on Thursday by a 68-42 score in Hastings. Heather Furlong scored 14 points and Katelyn Miller scored 10 points. Prescott is off until Dec.22 when they play at Spring Valley.
Prescott's wrestling team tied Somerset 39-39 in dual meet action Thursday in the Cardinals' first meet in the new PHS gymnasium. However, the Spartans won the meet on criteria so the Cards drop to 0-2 overall and in the MBC. Cody Atherton won a 14-10 decision at 138 pounds and Andrew Shelstead won by fall at 3:15 and Ty Sanford scored a pin at 195.
Prescott's wrestlers will be in action today at the Eau Claire North Invitational.
|Action from the Prescott-Hastings girls basketball game Thursday in Hastings, Minn. Photo by Jason Strangis