Kuehni pleads guilty to aggrevated battery in plea deal

ELLSWORTH - The case of the State of Wisconsin against Rose Marie Kuehni, 45, of Prescott in the killing of Douglas Bailey, 51, also of Prescott, came to a conclusion in Pierce County Criminal Court this morning. of Kuehni agreed to a plea agreement in which she was found guilty of aggravated battery instead of the second degree murder charge that she would have been tried for had her second trial proceeded as scheduled starting today.
In Kuehni's first trial back in August she was found not guilty of first degree murder and guilty of hiding a corpse. The jury deadlocked on a second degree murder charge and thus a re-trial was scheduled. The plea deal was reportedly worked out with the Pierce County DA's office, Kuehni's attorney Mark Gherty and members of the Bailey family,
Judge James Duvall sentenced Kuehni to 10 years in the Wisconsin State Prison System - five years confinement and five years of extended supervision followed by 10 years probation. The sentence for hiding a corpse will run along side the sentence for aggravated battery.
However Judge Duval stayed the sentence and set the conditions of her probation and extended supervision as follows: one-year in the
Pierce County Jail with Huber and good time will aply. She will be credited for 263
days in jail already. Kuehni must undergo a complete program of therapy and follow all treatment
recommendations along with taking all prescribed medication. She cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs and may only have the
prescribed amount of prescription drugs. She must also pay restitution of $2000.00 to Crime Victim Compensation Program.