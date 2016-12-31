Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Five Prescott wrestlers place at Northern Badger

RIVER FALLS - Five members of the Prescott High School Wrestling Team Placed in the top six of the 34th annual Northern Badger Wrestling Tournament held this past Thursday and Friday at River Falls High School.

Ty Sanford came in second at 195 pounds, Matt McNurlin was fourth at 170, both Ethan Tulip at 106 and Dillon Kimmen at 220 were fifth and Joe Schulte was sixth at 182 pounds.

PHS took third out of 14 teams in Division 2, one of their best showings in years at the Northern Badger.

For more on how the Cardinals performed in the tournament, read the print edition of the Prescott Journal, on newsstands and in town Wednesday.

Prescott's Dillon Kimmen gets his hand raised in victory after a match at the Northern Badger Tournament in River Falls.

