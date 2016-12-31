Five Prescott wrestlers place at Northern Badger

Ty Sanford came in second at 195 pounds, Matt McNurlin was fourth at 170, both Ethan Tulip at 106 and Dillon Kimmen at 220 were fifth and Joe Schulte was sixth at 182 pounds.
PHS took third out of 14 teams in Division 2, one of their best showings in years at the Northern Badger.
For more on how the Cardinals performed in the tournament, read the print edition of the Prescott Journal, on newsstands and in town Wednesday.
|Prescott's Dillon Kimmen gets his hand raised in victory after a match at the Northern Badger Tournament in River Falls.