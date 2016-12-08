Clifton Town Board approves first raises in 16 years

CLIFTON - The Town Board of Clifton unanimously approved raises for both the Town Chairman and Town Clerk/Treasurer at the board monthly meeting held Tuesday, Dec. 6
The raises were first such in the town since 2000. The Clerk/Treasurer will now make $21,160, up from $16,500 and the Town Chairman will make $8,000 per year, up from $5,700. The tow board supervisor posts will still keep the same salaries at $2,300.
For more on the meeting, read next week's Prescott Journal on newsstands and in town next Wednesday.