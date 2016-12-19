Baldwin's Legislation Supporting Young Researchers Signed into Law

“In order for America to out-innovate the rest of the world and create an economy built to last, we must protect and strengthen our investments in research, science, and innovation,” said Senator Baldwin. “We can’t accomplish this without supporting and investing in the next generation of researchers. Our best and brightest minds deserve to know that our country stands with them. This new law will make a strong commitment to our young scientists, who are being held back by state and federal budget cuts and are in need of greater support to pursue life-saving research and discover the next medical breakthrough.”
The Next Generation Researchers Act will establish the Next Generation of Researchers Initiative within the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of the Director to coordinate all current and new NIH policies to promote opportunities for our new scientists and earlier research independence. This measure will also improve NIH’s loan repayment programs by increasing the amount of loans that NIH can forgive for trainees, from $35,000 a year to $50,000.
“UW-Madison is a world class research institution and home to many researchers who have launched their careers here and can benefit from the passage of the Next Generation of Researchers Initiative in the National Institutes of Health (NIH). We are extremely grateful to Senator Tammy Baldwin for introducing this legislation, which makes a strong investment in the next generation of researchers,” says Marsha Mailick, UW-Madison’s Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education. “This initiative will help researchers in the areas of biomedical and behavioral research who are hungry for additional support with training, mentorship programs, and much needed funding – all critical to their success as they build their research portfolios and conduct transformative research at UW-Madison.”
This trend is particularly devastating for our nation’s new and young researchers and has contributed to the stagnation of our biomedical workforce. The average age of a first-time NIH grant recipient is 42 years old— up from 36 in 1980. Without action, talented young scientists may decide to do something else, or leave the country to pursue their research. Scientific and medical innovation depends on our ability to foster and support the best and brightest scientific minds, and the Next Generation Researchers Act shows a commitment to our nation’s future researchers that our country stands with them.
The Next Generation Researchers Act was also supported by: AcademyHealth, American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC), American Association for Dental Researchers (AADR), American Heart Association, American Society of Transplantation (AST), Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), BioForward, Inc., Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB), Medical College of Wisconsin, Research!America, University of Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF).
