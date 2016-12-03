Amery hands Prescott girls basketball team a 55-38 defeat

The Cardinals were stopped by Amery Friday evening 55-38. Prescott's record is 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the Middle Border Conference. PHS was playing 24 hours after they won at Osceola 39-32.
Prescott fell behind early due to cold shooting and never caught up. They trailed 20-12 at halftime. Amery pushed the lead into double digits in the second half and the Cards never came closer than 10 points.
Allie Murphy finished with 18 points for Prescott and Heather Furlong had 16 but only four players scored for the Cardinals and no one else had more than three points,
Read about the Cardinal girls' hoopsters' week in basketball in next week's Prescott Journal, on newsstands next Wednesday.
|Prescott's Allie Murphy scores on a lay-up as teammate Heather Furlong is also in the lane during Friday's contest vs. Amery in Prescott.