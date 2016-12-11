Accident in Diamond Bluff injuries three

DIAMOND BLUFF - A one-vehicle rollover crash was reported to the Pierce County Sheriff's office at 3:50 p.m. Saturday on Highway 35 near 370th Ave in Diamond Bluff Township.
A 2005 Ford Expedition was traveling southbound on Hwy. 35 when it reportedly lost control and crossed into the opposite lane and entered the ditch causing it to roll over.
The vehicle was operated by Denise Daniel, 50, from Ellsworth. Albert Norman, 49, from Minneapolis was a passenger in the vehicle, as well as an unidentified female from Red Wing Minn.. All three subjects were transported to Mayo Red Wing Hospital with undetermined injuries.
Red Wing EMS, Ellsworth Fire, and Ellsworth First Responders assisted The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene. This crash remains under investigation.